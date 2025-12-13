Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ UTA – 13:24 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Original call is overturned – Goal Utah

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

After video review, it was determined that the contact between Utah’s Liam O'Brien and Seattle’s Philipp Grubauer occurred in the white ice and did not constitute goaltender interference.

