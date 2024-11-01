Nylander scores twice, Maple Leafs defeat Kraken

Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and John Tavares had two assists for the Maple Leafs (6-4-1), who have won two in a row after going 0-2-1 in their previous three games. Joseph Woll made 24 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen scored, and Joey Daccord made 25 saves for the Kraken (5-5-1), who are 1-3-1 in their past five.

Seattle was without defenseman Brandon Montour, who returned home for the birth of his daughter.

Matthew Knies put the Maple Leafs up 1-0 at 19:55 of the first period. After Matthews won an offensive zone face-off, he recovered the puck when his initial shot was blocked and passed to Mitch Marner, who one-touched a pass to Knies in the slot for a tap-in. Knies has scored five goals in his past six games.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 1:39 of the second period when he took a cross slot from Morgan Rielly and shot from the left side of the goal crease. Tavares had the secondary assist to extend his point streak to six games (three goals, six assists).

The Maple Leafs pushed it to 3-0 at 9:24 when Nylander scored from the same spot, this time when Tavares found him with a pass while spinning around on one knee in the slot.

Tolvanen cut it to 3-1 at 16:32 of the third period when he shot past Woll's blocker from the slot while on a 6-on-5 advantage with Daccord pulled for an extra skater.

Matthews shot into an empty net at 18:17, banking it off the boards in the neutral zone from his own blue line for the 4-1 final.