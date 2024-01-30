Kraken at Sharks 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (21-18-10) at SHARKS (13-32-4)

10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SN360, SN, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Yanni Gourd --  Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)

Sharks projected lineup

Mike Hoffman -- Logan Couture -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Anthony Duclair

Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- Jacob MacDonald

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Henry Thrun, Kyle Burroughs

Injured: Tomas Hertl (undisclosed), Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body),  (lower body), (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body)

Status report

Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the Kraken morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start for the 20th time in 22 games. ... Hertl is day to day after the center left and then returning to a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... MacDonald was removed from injured reserve Monday and will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 31 saves Saturday.

