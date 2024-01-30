Kraken at Sharks 

KRAKEN (21-18-10) at SHARKS (13-32-4)
10:30 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, NBCSCA, SN360, SN, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Alex Wennberg -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Yanni Gourd -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Ryker Evans
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)
Sharks projected lineup
Mike Hoffman -- Logan Couture -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Anthony Duclair
Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- Jacob MacDonald
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Filip Zadina
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Henry Thrun, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Tomas Hertl (undisclosed), Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), (lower body), (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed), Mario Ferraro (lower body)
Status report
Daccord was the first goalie off the ice at the Kraken morning skate Tuesday and is expected to start for the 20th time in 22 games. ... Hertl is day to day after the center left and then returning to a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. ... MacDonald was removed from injured reserve Monday and will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 31 saves Saturday.