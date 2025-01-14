Kraken at Penguins projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: None
Status report
Daccord could play in a fourth straight game but make just his second start since missing five games with an upper-body injury; he made 33 saves in his first start back on Saturday, a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres, and entered after Grubauer was pulled against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... Malkin will be a game-time decision after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Bunting is expected to play after missing a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was involved in an auto accident outside PPG Paints Arena.