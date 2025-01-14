Kraken at Penguins projected lineups

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

Tye Kartye -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Gustav Olofsson, John Hayden

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Anthony Beauvillier -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: None

Status report

Daccord could play in a fourth straight game but make just his second start since missing five games with an upper-body injury; he made 33 saves in his first start back on Saturday, a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres, and entered after Grubauer was pulled against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... Malkin will be a game-time decision after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... Bunting is expected to play after missing a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was involved in an auto accident outside PPG Paints Arena.