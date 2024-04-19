Gourde scores short-handed twice for Kraken in win against Wild

Kartye gets go-ahead goal for Seattle with 3:40 remaining; Kaprizov scores again for Minnesota

Recap: Kraken @ Wild 4.18.24

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Yanni Gourde scored two short-handed goals for the Seattle Kraken in a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Matty Beniers and Tye Kartye also scored for Seattle (34-35-13), which had lost four straight. Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota (39-34-9), which had won two in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves.

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:04 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot shot from left circle. He has 20 goals in his past 21 games.

Beniers tied it 1-1 at 11:00 of the second period with a power-play goal, tipping in Jaden Schwartz’s shot through traffic.

Gourde put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 6:38 of the third period. Brandon Tanev won the puck from Declan Chisholm in the neutral zone and sprung Gourde for a short-handed breakaway.

Zuccarello tied it 2-2 at 11:13, taking a stretch pass from Matt Boldy and scoring with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway.

Kartye gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 17:20 when he redirected Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot from the blue line past Fleury.

Gourde scored short-handed into an empty net to push it to 4-2 at 18:14.

Brock Faber scored a wrist shot through traffic from the blue line on a power play with Fleury pulled for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final at 18:55.

Latest News

Jets defeat Canucks, end regular season with 8th straight win

Longtime NHL referee Wally Harris dies at 88

Abercrombie named coach of inaugural Tennessee State hockey team

Baggie Day Buzz: Larkin of Red Wings mulling trip to World Championship

Cooper wins 2024 Mr. TNT trophy

Golden Knights surprise former Make-A-Wish guest with championship ring

Ovechkin, Capitals again can prove doubters wrong against Rangers in 1st round

Fantasy pool rankings: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Devils 'got the message' during end-of-season meetings, GM says

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Islanders Eastern 1st Round preview

Ingram ‘excited’ about playing for new Utah NHL team next season

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stankoven making most of transition to NHL, ready to help Stars in playoffs

‘Utah’s ready for a team,’ new owner says

New NHL team will be called ‘Utah Something’

Panarin feels ‘much better’ for Rangers entering this postseason

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

Crosby to talk contract extension with Penguins beyond next season