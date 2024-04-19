Gourde scores short-handed twice for Kraken in win against Wild

Matty Beniers and Tye Kartye also scored for Seattle (34-35-13), which had lost four straight. Joey Daccord made 21 saves.

Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman scored for Minnesota (39-34-9), which had won two in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves.

Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on the power play at 4:04 of the first period, scoring with a wrist shot shot from left circle. He has 20 goals in his past 21 games.

Beniers tied it 1-1 at 11:00 of the second period with a power-play goal, tipping in Jaden Schwartz’s shot through traffic.

Gourde put Seattle ahead 2-1 at 6:38 of the third period. Brandon Tanev won the puck from Declan Chisholm in the neutral zone and sprung Gourde for a short-handed breakaway.

Zuccarello tied it 2-2 at 11:13, taking a stretch pass from Matt Boldy and scoring with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway.

Kartye gave the Kraken a 3-2 lead at 17:20 when he redirected Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot from the blue line past Fleury.

Gourde scored short-handed into an empty net to push it to 4-2 at 18:14.

Brock Faber scored a wrist shot through traffic from the blue line on a power play with Fleury pulled for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final at 18:55.