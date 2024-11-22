Kraken at Kings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (10-9-1) at KINGS (10-7-3)

4 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KHN, KONG, SNP, SNO, SNE

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky

Jaden Schwartz -- Daniel Sprong -- Chandler Stephenson

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Brandon Tanev

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Shane Wright

Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius -- Tanner Jeannot

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Erik Portillo

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas

Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)

Status report

Wright, a center, is likely to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game. … Dunn traveled with the team as the defenseman ramps up his activity level in practice. … The Kings are likely to use the same lineup that played in a 1-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

