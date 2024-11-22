Kraken at Kings projected lineups
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Andre Burakovsky
Jaden Schwartz -- Daniel Sprong -- Chandler Stephenson
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Ben Meyers -- Brandon Tanev
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Will Borgen
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Shane Wright
Injured: Vince Dunn (mid-body), Jordan Eberle (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Helenius -- Tanner Jeannot
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Erik Portillo
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas
Injured: Darcy Kuemper (upper body), Caleb Jones (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle), Arthur Kaliyev (clavicle)
Status report
Wright, a center, is likely to be a healthy scratch for the third straight game. … Dunn traveled with the team as the defenseman ramps up his activity level in practice. … The Kings are likely to use the same lineup that played in a 1-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.