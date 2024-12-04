Coach’s Challenge: SEA @ CAR – 10:02 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined Carolina’s Eric Robinson made contact with goaltender Joey Daccord and impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”