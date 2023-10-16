Latest News

Tanev out 4-6 weeks for Kraken with lower-body injury

Forward left season opener Oct. 10 after hit from Howden of Golden Knights

Brandon Tanev is out 4-6 weeks for the Seattle Kraken with a lower-body injury.

The forward was injured in Seattle's season opener, a 4-1 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 10. He left the game at 6:02 of the third period after taking a hit in the neutral zone from Golden Knights forward Brett Howden, who received a match penalty for an illegal check to the head and was suspended two games by the NHL Department of Player Safety.

Tanev has missed two games, a 3-0 loss at the Nashville Predators on Thursday and a 2-1 shootout loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Selected from the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, Tanev had 15 points (nine goals, six points) in 30 games in 2021-22 and 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists) in 82 games last season. He had four points (one goal, three assists) in 14 games of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.