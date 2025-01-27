Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

KRAKEN (22-25-3) at OILERS (31-15-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen
Brandon Tanev -- Mitchell Stephens -- John Hayden
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grabauer
Scratched: Tye Karte
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown
Corey Perry -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Jeff Skinner
Injured: John Klingberg (hip)
Status report
Hayden is expected to replace, Karte, a forward. ... McDavid will play after serving a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18 ... Henrique was promoted from his usual spot centering the third line, with Draisaitl moving up to play on McDavid’s wing ... Nurse sat out the morning skate with an illness but is expected to play ... Stuart Skinner is questionable to dress; he missed the morning skate to be with his wife for the birth of their child.