Kraken at Oilers projected lineups

KRAKEN (22-25-3) at OILERS (31-15-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Andre Burakovsky -- Chandler Stephenson -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Eeli Tolvanen

Brandon Tanev -- Mitchell Stephens -- John Hayden

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Josh Mahura

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grabauer

Scratched: Tye Karte

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Adam Henrique -- Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor Brown

Corey Perry -- Noah Philp -- Kasperi Kapanen

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Jeff Skinner

Injured: John Klingberg (hip)

Status report

Hayden is expected to replace, Karte, a forward. ... McDavid will play after serving a three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland on Jan. 18 ... Henrique was promoted from his usual spot centering the third line, with Draisaitl moving up to play on McDavid’s wing ... Nurse sat out the morning skate with an illness but is expected to play ... Stuart Skinner is questionable to dress; he missed the morning skate to be with his wife for the birth of their child.