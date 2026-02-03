Kraken at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (26-19-9) at DUCKS (29-23-3)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Ryan Winterton-- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury

Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson

Injured: Leo Carlsson (thigh), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Frank Vatrano (shoulder)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate; the Ducks did not conduct a morning skate. ... Anaheim reassigned forward Sam Colangelo to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.

