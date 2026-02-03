Kraken at Ducks projected lineups

KRAKEN (26-19-9) at DUCKS (29-23-3)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Ryan Winterton-- Shane Wright -- Kaapo Kakko
Tye Kartye -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Jacob Melanson
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryan Lindgren -- Ryker Evans
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Cale Fleury
Injured: Berkly Catton (upper body), Matt Murray (lower body), Ben Meyers (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Chris Kreider -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Cutter Gauthier
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Jansen Harkins
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ryan Strome, Drew Helleson
Injured: Leo Carlsson (thigh), Petr Mrazek (undisclosed), Frank Vatrano (shoulder)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate; the Ducks did not conduct a morning skate. ... Anaheim reassigned forward Sam Colangelo to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Monday.