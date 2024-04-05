Kraken at Ducks

By NHL.com
KRAKEN (31-31-13) at DUCKS (25-47-4)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, KCOP-13

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Andre Burakovsky -- Jared McCann -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye

Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison

Injured: Adam Larsson (personal)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome

Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Bo Groulx, William Lagesson

Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)

Status report

Fleury was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and the defenseman is expected to make his season debut in place of Larsson, who is out for personal reasons. ... Bellemare will take the spot of Tatar, a forward. ... Gudas will return after missing 10 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Dostal will make his third straight start. ... Nesterenko was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut. ... Forwards McTavish and Jones and Mintyukov, a defenseman, each remain day to day; McTavish was injured on a hit by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during a 5-3 win Tuesday. Jones will miss his sixth straight game and Mintyukov his third in a row.

