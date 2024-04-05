Kraken at Ducks

KRAKEN (31-31-13) at DUCKS (25-47-4)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW+, KCOP-13
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Andre Burakovsky -- Jared McCann -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Brandon Tanev -- Yanni Gourde -- Tye Kartye
Vince Dunn -- Cale Fleury
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Ryker Evans
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Justin Schultz, Ryan Winterton, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto, Logan Morrison
Injured: Adam Larsson (personal)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Ryan Strome
Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Ben Meyers -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Olen Zellweger
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Jackson LaCombe -- Gustav Lindstrom
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Bo Groulx, William Lagesson
Injured: Max Jones (upper body), Pavel Mintyukov (lower body), Mason McTavish (lower body)
Status report
Fleury was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday and the defenseman is expected to make his season debut in place of Larsson, who is out for personal reasons. ... Bellemare will take the spot of Tatar, a forward. ... Gudas will return after missing 10 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Dostal will make his third straight start. ... Nesterenko was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Friday and will make his season debut. ... Forwards McTavish and Jones and Mintyukov, a defenseman, each remain day to day; McTavish was injured on a hit by Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar during a 5-3 win Tuesday. Jones will miss his sixth straight game and Mintyukov his third in a row.