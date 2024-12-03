Sharks at Capitals projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh
Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
Vlasic, a defenseman, practiced Monday, skated Tuesday and could play before the end of the Sharks' six-game road trip, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Ovechkin skated lightly Monday for the first time since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. … Milano, a forward who hasn't played since Nov. 6, skated in a noncontact jersey before Capitals practice.