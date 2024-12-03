Sharks at Capitals projected lineups

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Jack Thompson, Ethan Cardwell

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Taylor Raddysh

Hendrix Lapierre -- Lars Eller -- Andrew Mangiapane

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Ivan Miroshnichenko

Jakob Chychrun -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Alex Ovechkin (lower body), Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

Vlasic, a defenseman, practiced Monday, skated Tuesday and could play before the end of the Sharks' six-game road trip, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Ovechkin skated lightly Monday for the first time since the forward fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. … Milano, a forward who hasn't played since Nov. 6, skated in a noncontact jersey before Capitals practice.