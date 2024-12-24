Pettersson scores twice in 44 seconds, Canucks hold off Sharks

Pettersson left the game 3:14 into the third period and didn’t return but it wasn’t immediately clear if or when he sustained an injury.

Quinn Hughes had two assists, and Thatcher Demko made 28 saves for the Canucks (17-10-7), who had lost three straight (0-2-1).

William Eklund and Cody Ceci scored, and Yaroslav Askarov made 21 saves for the Sharks (11-20-6), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

Macklin Celebrini, the 18-year-old Sharks forward picked No.1 in the 2024 NHL Draft, had one assist in his first NHL game in his hometown.

Eklund put the Sharks ahead 1-0 during a 5-on-3 power play at 11:36 of the first period with a one-timer from the right face-off dot past Demko’s blocker.

Eklund, who took a big hit from defenseman Tyler Myers before scoring, finished the first period but did not return.

Brock Boeser tied it 1-1 at 14:10 with a deflection through Askarov’s legs from the top of the crease after defenseman Quinn Hughes, who was a game-time decision with an undisclosed injury, cut down left wing and passed into the crease.

Kiefer Sherwood put the Canucks ahead 2-1 off the rush at 16:42 of the second period. He took a pass from Teddy Blueger as he entered the offensive zone and beat Askarov over his blocker with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Petersson scored 26 seconds later to make it 3-1 after Askarov kicked the rebound of a Jake DeBrusk rush chance into the slot, where the Canucks center was alone for a quick shot over the glove at 17:08.

San Jose challenged unsuccessfully for goaltender interference, then took a hooking penalty 12 seconds later, and Pettersson scored again on the 5-on-3 power play at 17:52 to make it 4-1, shooting far side over Askarov’s glove from the right dot.

Ceci cut it to 4-2 at 4:21 of the third period with a slap shot from the top of the right circle that hit defenseman Derek Forbort in the leg and deflected through Demko.

Luke Kunin scored on a rebound with Askarov pulled for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final at 19:54.