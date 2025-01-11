Hayton's late goal lifts Utah Hockey Club past Sharks

Breaks tie with 1:32 remaining for Utah, which had lost 7 of 8

SJS@UTA: Hayton puts Utah Hockey Club on top late in game

By Matt Komma
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SALT LAKE CITY -- Barrett Hayton scored with 1:32 remaining in regulation to give the Utah Hockey Club a 2-1 win against the San Jose Sharks at Delta Center on Friday.

Hayton got his own rebound in the right corner, skated up to the top of the circle, and scored over the glove of Alexandar Georgiev.

Nick Schmaltz also scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves for Utah (18-16-7), which had lost two straight (0-1-1) and seven of its past eight (1-5-2).

Fabian Zetterlund scored, and Georgiev made 23 saves for the Sharks (13-25-6), who have lost two straight and 10 of their past 12 (2-9-1).

Zetterlund scored 58 seconds into the first period to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead. He buried a rebound in the slot after Vejmelka kicked out a backdoor pass from Mikael Granlund.

Schmaltz tied it 1-1 at 5:57 of the second period. He took a pass along the left boards and skated up and across the offensive zone before beating Georgiev short side under his glove from the right circle.

Clayton Keller appeared to score for Utah at 3:22 of the third period, but San Jose challenged the play for the goaltender interference, and the call was reversed after a video review.

