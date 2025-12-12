Situation Room Initiated Challenge: SJS @ TOR – 2:49 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal San Jose

Explanation: In the final minute of play in the third period and at any point in overtime (regular season and playoffs), the NHL Situation Room will initiate the review of any scenario that would otherwise be subject to a Coach’s Challenge under Rule 38.3.

Video review supported the call on the ice that William Eklund was on-side prior to the puck entering the attacking zone before Alexander Wennberg’s goal.