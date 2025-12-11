Sharks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SHARKS (14-14-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Philipp Kurashev
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- John Klingberg
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- William Nylander
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher
Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun
Dennis Hildeby
Artur Akhtyamov
Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Philippe Myers
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)
Suspended: Bobby McMann
Status report
Mukhamadullin will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games and will replace Leddy, a defenseman. ... Skinner will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and will replace Ostapchuk, a forward. ... McMann, a forward, will serve a one-game suspension for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win Monday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Robertson. ... Thrun is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he was acquired in a trade with San Jose for Reaves on July 10.