Sharks at Maple Leafs projected lineups

SHARKS (14-14-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (14-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Philipp Kurashev

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- John Klingberg

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Zack Ostapchuk

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Mathew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Easton Cowan -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Calle Jarnkrok

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- William Nylander

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Troy Stecher

Simon Benoit -- Henry Thrun

Dennis Hildeby

Artur Akhtyamov

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Philippe Myers

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Joseph Woll (lower body), Dakota Mermis (lower body)

Suspended: Bobby McMann

Status report

Mukhamadullin will enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games and will replace Leddy, a defenseman. ... Skinner will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-1 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and will replace Ostapchuk, a forward. ... McMann, a forward, will serve a one-game suspension for high sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during a 2-0 win Monday; he will be replaced in the lineup by Robertson. ... Thrun is expected to make his season debut after being recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday; he was acquired in a trade with San Jose for Reaves on July 10.