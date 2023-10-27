Johansson gets 2nd straight shutout, Lightning keep Sharks winless

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (4-2-2), who have won consecutive games for the first time this season. Victor Hedman, Nick Perbix and Mikhail Sergachev each had two assists.

Johansson made 32 saves in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

"Even before the shutouts, I think he was playing great," Perbix said. "I mean, that Toronto game (48 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss Saturday), he was the one he was the sole reason why we got that point."