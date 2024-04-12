Cooley makes 49 saves for Sharks in win against Kraken

Granlund extends point streak to 10 for San Jose, which gets 1st win in Seattle

Recap: Sharks @ Kraken 4.11.24

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLEDevin Cooley made 49 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win over the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

It was Cooley’s second NHL win in his fourth game.

“That was pretty awesome. It was a lot of fun out there,” Cooley said. “I think that may have been some of the most saves I’ve had ever, so it was really cool. I had a blast.”

SJS@SEA: Cooley protects 3-1 lead with a pad save

Mikael Granlund had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (two goals, nine assists) for the Sharks (19-51-9), who had lost four of their previous five. 

It was San Jose’s first win in five games in Seattle.

“It feels good to come out with a win,” San Jose coach David Quinn said. “You wish you played better, but at the end of the day, it feels good to win. It’s been a tough go for us [in Seattle], and for the most part, our guys have done a really good job down the stretch here under difficult circumstances. … I thought we got better as the game went on."

Brian Dumoulin scored for the Kraken (33-32-13), who had won their previous two. Joey Daccord made 20 saves.

“You can always do more. [Cooley] saw some of the pucks a little too easily in the first period,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “They were uncontested in terms of that, but he also had some that were through traffic, and some were rebounds. He did a really good job of sealing the bottom of the net tonight.” 

Luke Kunin made it 1-0 at 8:07 of the first period, tipping Henry Thrun’s point shot around Daccord’s left pad.

"Overall, [Kunin's] game's gotten better and better,” Quinn said. “I think you’ve seen his best hockey here over the last month and a half.”

Dumoulin responded at 9:22 to tie it 1-1, taking a pass from Jordan Eberle at the right face-off dot and firing it through Cooley’s five hole.

Kyle Burroughs gave San Jose a 2-1 lead at 14:46 of the second period, taking a William Eklund pass off the rush and sending a snap shot from the top of the left circle past Daccord’s glove.

Fabian Zetterlund pushed it to 3-1 just 51 seconds later at 15:37, redirecting a Granlund feed from the left corner over Daccord’s arm.

SJS@SEA: Zetterlund, Granlund combine for a 3-1 lead in 2nd

Cooley stopped all 16 Seattle shots in the third period, including sprawling pad saves on Jaden Schwartz and Adam Larsson. 

“I just spread out and did a split, and luckily it hit my pad, and he didn’t elevate it or anything,” Cooley said of his save on Schwartz. “But that’s one of the benefits of just being really long and lengthy is hopefully it will just hit my leg or a limb or something.”

