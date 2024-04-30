Matthews game-time decision for Maple Leafs in Game 5 of Eastern 1st Round

BOSTON -- Auston Matthews will be a game-time decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC).

After missing the third period of a 3-1 loss in Game 4 on Saturday and practice Monday because of an illness, Matthews participated in the first few minutes of an optional morning skate Tuesday but left before organized drills started. He did not take part in line rushes Monday.

“Obviously he was on the ice today, so he’s working through things to try to make himself available to play,” Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said. “No determination at this time.”

Toronto faces elimination Tuesday, trailing 3-1 in the best-of-7 series. Matthews (one goal, two assists) shares the team lead in the series with forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi at three points apiece. All three of Matthews’ points came in the Maple Leafs’ 3-2 win in Game 2, their only win of the series so far.

Keefe would not answer if anything else besides an illness was ailing Matthews, but he reiterated the decision will come from team doctors.

“This time of year, every one of the players are [going to] do all that they can to get out there,” Keefe said. “And then the medical team is [going to] do all they can to make sure the players are available while also making sure that they’re taken care of, so that’s what we’re working through.”

If Matthews does not play, Domi would likely shift to first-line center and Mitch Marner would elevate to the top right wing, according to the line rushes from practice Monday. However, Keefe did not reveal any specifics about what the lineup would like for Game 5.

Matthews had 107 points in 81 games during the regular season, including a League-leading 69 goals.

“[Matthews is] a warrior,” Toronto forward Ryan Reaves said. “He’s [going to] battle through whatever whenever he has to.

“I don’t have the information for you right now, but we’ll see what happens tonight.”