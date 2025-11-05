Sharks at Kraken projected lineups

SHARKS (4-6-3) at KRAKEN (6-2-4)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette

Jeff Skinner -- Michael Misa -- Ethan Cardwell

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Sam Dickinson -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio

Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye -- Berkly Catton -- Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Matt Murray

Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Misa will be a game-time decision after he left the morning skate early with an undisclosed injury. … McCann, a forward, did not participate in the Kraken's morning skate and will miss his eighth straight game. ... Gaudette will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.