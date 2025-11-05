Sharks at Kraken projected lineups

SHARKS (4-6-3) at KRAKEN (6-2-4)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, KONG, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Adam Gaudette
Jeff Skinner -- Michael Misa -- Ethan Cardwell
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Sam Dickinson -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio
Injured: William Eklund (lower body), Nick Leddy (upper body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Eeli Tolvanen -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Chandler Stephenson -- Kaapo Kakko
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye -- Berkly Catton -- Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Jamie Oleksiak
Joey Daccord
Matt Murray
Scratched: Philipp Grubauer, Cale Fleury, Ben Meyers
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Misa will be a game-time decision after he left the morning skate early with an undisclosed injury. … McCann, a forward, did not participate in the Kraken's morning skate and will miss his eighth straight game. ... Gaudette will return after missing four games with an upper-body injury.