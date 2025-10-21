Sharks at Islanders projected lineups

SHARKS (0-3-2) at ISLANDERS (2-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alex Wenberg -- Jeff Skinner
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Mario Ferraro
Nick Leddy -- Vincent Iorio
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Luca Cagnoni
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov
Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean
Injuries: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)
Status report
Gaudette is a game-time decision due to illness; Kurashev would replace him at forward, if needed. … Klingberg, a defenseman, was back on the ice with the Sharks but did not take part in line rushes. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; Cagnoni, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. … Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day. … Tsyplakov will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.