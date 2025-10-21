Sharks at Islanders projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (0-3-2) at ISLANDERS (2-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alex Wenberg -- Jeff Skinner

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Mario Ferraro

Nick Leddy -- Vincent Iorio

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Luca Cagnoni

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (upper body), John Klingberg (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Maxim Shabanov

Simon Holmstrom -- Casey Cizikas -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist -- Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Marc Gatcomb, Kyle MacLean

Injuries: Alexander Romanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (hip), Semyon Varlamov (knee), Ethan Bear (upper body)

Status report

Gaudette is a game-time decision due to illness; Kurashev would replace him at forward, if needed. … Klingberg, a defenseman, was back on the ice with the Sharks but did not take part in line rushes. … Mukhamadullin, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Monday; Cagnoni, a defenseman, was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League. … Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game and remains day to day. … Tsyplakov will play after being a healthy scratch for two games.

