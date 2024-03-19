Sharks at Predators

SHARKS (16-44-7) at PREDATORS (39-25-4)
8 p.m. ET: BSSO, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Kevin Labanc -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Henry Thrun
Jan Rutta -- Calen Addison
Magnus Chrona
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Givani Smith, Alexander Barabanov
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)
Status report
Rutta will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury; Sharks coach David Quinn said they were still determining the lineup after the morning skate. … MacDonald could move from defense to forward. … Lauzon is week to week. Del Gaizo will take his place.