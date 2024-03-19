Sharks at Predators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
SHARKS (16-44-7) at PREDATORS (39-25-4)

8 p.m. ET: BSSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Kevin Labanc -- Ryan Carpenter -- Jacob MacDonald

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic – Henry Thrun

Jan Rutta -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith, Alexander Barabanov

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Marc Del Gaizo -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body)

Status report

Rutta will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury; Sharks coach David Quinn said they were still determining the lineup after the morning skate. … MacDonald could move from defense to forward. … Lauzon is week to week. Del Gaizo will take his place.

