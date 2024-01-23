Kahkonen makes 43 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings

Fabian Zetterlund, William Eklund and Justin Bailey scored for the Sharks (12-31-4), who will try for their first three-game winning streak of the season when they host the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Drew Doughty scored with 1:58 remaining in the third period, and Quinton Byfield had a goal and an assist for the Kings (22-13-9), who have lost 11 of their past 13 games (2-6-5). David Rittich made 27 saves in his third straight start.

Doughty tied it 3-3 at 18:02 on the power play with a slap shot from the high slot after Kahkonen was penalized for delay of game for putting the puck over the glass.

Logan Couture and Zetterlund scored in the shootout for the Sharks, and Kakhonen made saves against Moore and Adrian Kempe.

Zetterlund gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 7:46 of the second period during a delayed penalty, chipping in his 14th goal from the slot after Mike Hoffman’s shot hit defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

Eklund made it 2-0 at 9:06 by finishing off a 2-on-1 from Nico Sturm with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Moore cut it to 2-1 at 17:06 with a wrist shot from the right circle for his 21st goal.

Byfield tied it 2-2 at 1:33 of the third on a one-timer from the low slot set up by Kempe.

Bailey beat Rittich between his legs with a wrist shot from the slot on a breakaway to put the Sharks back in front 3-2 at 6:17.

Kahkonen stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first period, and five in overtime to force the shootout.