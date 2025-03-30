Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (20-43-9) at KINGS (40-23-9)

10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Ty Dellandrea -- Patrick Giles -- Cam Lund

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren

Luca Cagnoni -- Jimmy Schuldt

Georgi Romanov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Klim Kostin, Nikolai Kovalenko

Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

David Rittich

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare

Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Schuldt sustained an injury in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky did not have an update on the defenseman after the game. … Vlasic, a defenseman who has missed the past four games, will travel with the team. … Kostin could be a healthy scratch after the forward was benched in the second period. He did not play the final 15:12 of the second before playing four shifts in 3:43 of ice time in the third period. … Rittich is expected to start after Kuemper made 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.