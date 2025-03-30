Sharks at Kings projected lineups

SHARKS (20-43-9) at KINGS (40-23-9)
10 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Ty Dellandrea -- Patrick Giles -- Cam Lund
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Barclay Goodrow
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Lucas Carlsson -- Timothy Liljegren
Luca Cagnoni -- Jimmy Schuldt
Georgi Romanov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Klim Kostin, Nikolai Kovalenko
Injured: Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Henry Thrun (upper body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body)
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Jordan Spence
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
David Rittich
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Kyle Burroughs, Akil Thomas, Jacob Moverare
Injured: Tanner Jeannot (undisclosed), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Schuldt sustained an injury in the third period of a 6-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky did not have an update on the defenseman after the game. … Vlasic, a defenseman who has missed the past four games, will travel with the team. … Kostin could be a healthy scratch after the forward was benched in the second period. He did not play the final 15:12 of the second before playing four shifts in 3:43 of ice time in the third period. … Rittich is expected to start after Kuemper made 23 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.