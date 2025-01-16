Sharks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (14-26-6) at BLUE JACKETS (21-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Carl Grundstrom, Henry Thrun

Injured: Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanacek (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Cole Sillinger -- Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Sean Kuraly -- Kevin Labanc

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Jack Johnson

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Status report

The Sharks, who held an optional morning skate Thursday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday. … The Blue Jackets will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 shootout win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. ... Sillinger and Del Bel Belluz will switch lines.

