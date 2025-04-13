Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (20-48-11) at FLAMES (38-27-14)
8 p.m. ET; SN360, SN1, SNP, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Thomas Bordeleau
Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow
Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Georgi Romanov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: None
Injured: Cameron Lund (illness), Klim Kostin (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil
Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Zayne Parekh, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)
Status report
Lund, a forward, will be replaced by Bordeleau, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Kostin has not skated the past couple of days but could return before the end of the regular season. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate and are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.