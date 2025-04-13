Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (20-48-11) at FLAMES (38-27-14)

8 p.m. ET; SN360, SN1, SNP, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Carl Grundstrom -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Thomas Bordeleau

Noah Gregor -- Ty Dellandrea -- Barclay Goodrow

Henry Thrun -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Georgi Romanov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: None

Injured: Cameron Lund (illness), Klim Kostin (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Mario Ferraro (lower body), Shakir Mukhamadullin (upper body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Adam Klapka

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil

Joel Hanley -- MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Dryden Hunt, Aydar Suniev, Zayne Parekh, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (lower body)

Status report

Lund, a forward, will be replaced by Bordeleau, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Kostin has not skated the past couple of days but could return before the end of the regular season. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate and are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Friday.