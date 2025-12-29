Sharks at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (18-17-3) at DUCKS (21-15-2)

10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Nick Leddy

Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Mikael Granlund

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Alex Killorn

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Ryan Strome

Injured: Frank Vatrano (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness)

Status report

Vatrano will not play after the forward slid head-first into the side boards early in the third period of a 6-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The full extent of the injury could be diagnosed later Monday, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. ... Nesterenko will enter the lineup after being scratched for 13 straight games. ... Mintyukov will play for Gudas on defense after being scratched against the Kings.

