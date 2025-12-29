Sharks at Ducks projected lineups

SHARKS (18-17-3) at DUCKS (21-15-2)
10 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Igor Chernyshov
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Adam Gaudette
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Iorio
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Nick Leddy
Injured: Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Philipp Kurashev (upper body), Will Smith (upper body), Timothy Liljegren (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Mikael Granlund
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Nikita Nesterenko -- Ryan Poehling -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Alex Killorn
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Olen Zellweger -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Ryan Strome
Injured: Frank Vatrano (upper body), Radko Gudas (illness)
Status report
Vatrano will not play after the forward slid head-first into the side boards early in the third period of a 6-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. The full extent of the injury could be diagnosed later Monday, Ducks coach Joel Quenneville said. ... Nesterenko will enter the lineup after being scratched for 13 straight games. ... Mintyukov will play for Gudas on defense after being scratched against the Kings.