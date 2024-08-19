Honzek getting big push toward becoming part of Flames' future

CALGARY -- Samuel Honzek is hoping time spent with fellow Slovakia-born forward Martin Pospisil can give his development a boost in his quest to one day crack the roster of the Calgary Flames.

The 19-year-old forward, selected by the Flames with the No. 16 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been training back home with his countryman, who will be entering his second season with Calgary.

"He's helping me a lot. We're grinding it together," Honzek said at Flames development camp last month. in July. "Just basically ... try to push every workout we do together on the ice, too. It's been really hard, but I think it's going to be worth it. For example, you do a solo bike and he yells at me to keep going and keep going and stuff like that, and sometimes I want to just punch him because it's annoying.

"It's that extra motivation. He's pushing me forward and I'm very grateful for that."

Pospisil had 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in 63 games as a rookie with Calgary last season, establishing himself as a regular on a line with fellow rookie Connor Zary and veteran center Nazem Kadri.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy said Pospisil is a great model for Honzek to emulate.

"Pospisil finished third in (fitness) testing last year, so I know he's going to push him (Honzek) every day," Conroy said. "I do think that's going to be helpful for him moving forward, too."

Honzek (6-foot-4, 195 pounds) had 31 points (10 goals, 21 assists) in 33 games as captain of Vancouver of the Western Hockey League last season, after he had 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) in 43 games the season before in his draft year. His progress was slowed because of a variety of injuries.

"Last year was last year," Conroy said. "We're parking that one. We're not even going to talk about it. Injuries happen. He went from the groin to the hand, and had other things going on, too. It was just one of those years.

"Now, hopefully, he's going to be healthy moving forward. I think just kind of refocus and get him going. He looks like he's in good shape, too."

The refocus comes after a silver lining to the end of his 2023-24 season.

Honzek played three games with Calgary of the American Hockey League, including one game during the Calder Cup playoffs.

"I think you look at everything he went through last year and you understand why," Flames director of player development Ray Edwards said. "There was the injuries and the travel ... he was back and forth to Europe a couple times. When you miss the first two or three months of the season, that was really tough.

"I think one of the great things about last year was getting him in here at the end of the year and getting to play some games with the Wranglers (AHL) and being around this group and the people and everything else was a real positive. I think it ended on a real positive note."

That note put Honzek's focus on the pro game, and he's primed to launch his career in Calgary this season. He'll turn 20 on Nov. 12, all but assuring he will make the jump to its AHL affiliate -- the same team Pospisil started with last season before making his full-time jump to the NHL.

"It was a tough season," Honzek said. "It started with injury, and then getting a letter on my jersey and being a first-rounder has been bigger pressure for me. Last season was not good for me. I know it. I know I can do better. That's why I'm trying to do everything I can to prepare for (this) season and try to make the team.

"That's the goal. Get into that position and be ready, and eventually I'll get a call up and show in a good light and try to make it."