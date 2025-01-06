Rossi leads 3 Stars of the Week

Wild center, Ducks forward Terry, Kings goalie Kuemper earn honors

3-Stars-Week-13_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi, Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry and Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 5.

FIRST STAR – MARCO ROSSI, C, MINNESOTA WILD

Rossi led the NHL with 3-5—8 in three games to power the Wild (25-11-4, 54 points) to a perfect week. He recorded 2-1—3, his third career three-point performance (and second of the month, following Dec. 6 at ANA: 2-1—3), in a 5-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators Dec. 31. Rossi then scored the tying goal with 8:41 remaining in regulation in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Washington Capitals Jan. 2. He capped the week by assisting on all four Minnesota goals – and establishing career highs for assists and points in a game – in a 4-0 win versus the Carolina Hurricanes Jan. 4. The 23-year-old Rossi, the ninth overall pick form the 2020 NHL Draft, ranks second on the Wild in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37) through 40 total contests this season after completing 2023-24, his first full NHL campaign, with 21-19—40 (82 GP).

MIN@WSH: Rossi nets his 15th goal of season

SECOND STAR – TROY TERRY, RW, ANAHEIM DUCKS

Terry registered 4-2—6 in four games to propel the Ducks (17-18-4, 38 points) to a trio of wins. He scored the opening goal in a 3-2 victory against the New Jersey Devils Dec. 31. Terry then posted 2‑1—3, highlighted by his fifth career overtime goal (and 18th career game-winning goal), in a 4-3 triumph versus the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 2. After being held off the score sheet in a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers Jan. 3, Terry rebounded with 1-1—2 (including his fourth game-opening goal of 2024-25) in a 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 5. The 27-year-old Terry, a fifth-round selection (148th overall) from the 2015 NHL Draft, tops Anaheim in goals (14), assists (19) and points (33) through 39 total appearances this season.

ANA@WPG: Terry snaps home the overtime winner to complete comeback

THIRD STAR – DARCY KUEMPER, G, LOS ANGELES KINGS

Kuemper (2-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .985 SV%, 1 SO) stopped 66 of the 67 shots he faced to help the Kings (23-10-5, 51 points) extend their winning streak to four games dating to Dec. 28. He made 33 saves for his 33rd career shutout in a 3-0 triumph over the New Jersey Devils Jan. 1. Kuemper then made another 33 saves, denying every shot he saw after allowing a goal 1:09 after the opening face-off, in a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning Jan. 4. The 34-year-old Kuemper, who has points in nine straight appearances dating to Dec. 7 (7-0-2, 1.76 GAA, .937 SV%, 1 SO), owns an 11-2-5 record through 19 total outings this season. He ranks fourth in the League with a .920 save percentage and fifth with a 2.22 goals-against average (both minimum: 14 GP).

EDM@LAK: Kuemper makes remarkable glove save to keep the game tied

GEICO and the NHL have launched the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. December’s “Fourth Star” is Katrina Vlasich, who is known as the “mayor” at Chicago games because she makes everybody she meets at United Center feel like part of her Blackhawks family. Click here to watch a video that showcases the passion and energy Katrina brings to every game to provide her team with a “Fan Advantage.”

