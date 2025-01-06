Rossi leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi, Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry and Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Jan. 5.

FIRST STAR – MARCO ROSSI, C, MINNESOTA WILD

Rossi led the NHL with 3-5—8 in three games to power the Wild (25-11-4, 54 points) to a perfect week. He recorded 2-1—3, his third career three-point performance (and second of the month, following Dec. 6 at ANA: 2-1—3), in a 5-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators Dec. 31. Rossi then scored the tying goal with 8:41 remaining in regulation in a 4-3 shootout victory against the Washington Capitals Jan. 2. He capped the week by assisting on all four Minnesota goals – and establishing career highs for assists and points in a game – in a 4-0 win versus the Carolina Hurricanes Jan. 4. The 23-year-old Rossi, the ninth overall pick form the 2020 NHL Draft, ranks second on the Wild in goals (15), assists (22) and points (37) through 40 total contests this season after completing 2023-24, his first full NHL campaign, with 21-19—40 (82 GP).