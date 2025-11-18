Zamboni, son of ice resurfacing machine inventor, dies at 93

Became president of company in 1976, devoted self to growth of ice sports around world

richard-zamboni-obituary
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Richard Zamboni, the son of the inventor of the first self-propelled ice resurfacing machine, died Saturday. He was 93.

Born in Paramount, California, on Aug. 31, 1932, Richard Zamboni saw his father, Frank, develop and patent the first ice resurfacing machine in 1949.

Richard joined the Frank J. Zamboni Company in 1957, following his service in the United States Air Force. He took over as president of the company in 1976 and devoted himself to the growth of ice sports around the world.

In the 76 years since Frank first developed his patent, Zamboni has become synonymous with ice resurfacing machines.

Richard was inducted into the Ice Skating Institute Hall of Fame in 1994, the NEISMA Frank J. Zamboni Hall of Fame in 1998, won the Ice Skating Institute Frank J. Zamboni Award in 2001, the Ice Skating Institute Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010, and the Ice Skating Institute President’s Award in 2013.

“You have been a remarkable partner and friend, to not just the NHL, but to the game of hockey,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a birthday greeting to Zamboni on Aug. 31. “We’re grateful to all of your contributions and congratulations as well for having one of the world’s best names.”

Zamboni is survived by his wife Alice, five children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

