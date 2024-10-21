Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week

FIRST STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS

Reinhart led the NHL with 4-5—9 and a +7 rating in four games to lift the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (4-2-1, 9 points) to a 3-0-1 week as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division. He opened the week with a pair of go-ahead goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins Oct. 14. Reinhart then registered 1-2—3, including the go-ahead goal and an assist on the eventual game-winner, in 4-3 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets Oct. 15. He added one helper in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks Oct. 17 before collecting three more points (1-2—3) – highlighted by assists on the tying goal in the third period as well as the overtime winner – in a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 19. The 28-year-old Reinhart, who signed an eight-year contract with Florida this offseason after ranking second in the League with a career-high 57 goals in 2023-24 (57-37—94 in 82 GP), has found the score sheet in six of his seven appearances thus far in 2024-25 to place second in the NHL with 5-7—12.