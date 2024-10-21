NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart, New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin and Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Oct. 20.
Reinhart leads 3 Stars of the Week
Panthers forward, Rangers’ Panarin, Wild goalie Gustavsson earn honors
FIRST STAR – SAM REINHART, C, FLORIDA PANTHERS
Reinhart led the NHL with 4-5—9 and a +7 rating in four games to lift the defending Stanley Cup champion Panthers (4-2-1, 9 points) to a 3-0-1 week as they moved into first place in the Atlantic Division. He opened the week with a pair of go-ahead goals, one on the power play and one shorthanded, in a 4-3 victory against the Boston Bruins Oct. 14. Reinhart then registered 1-2—3, including the go-ahead goal and an assist on the eventual game-winner, in 4-3 triumph over the Columbus Blue Jackets Oct. 15. He added one helper in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks Oct. 17 before collecting three more points (1-2—3) – highlighted by assists on the tying goal in the third period as well as the overtime winner – in a 4-3 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 19. The 28-year-old Reinhart, who signed an eight-year contract with Florida this offseason after ranking second in the League with a career-high 57 goals in 2023-24 (57-37—94 in 82 GP), has found the score sheet in six of his seven appearances thus far in 2024-25 to place second in the NHL with 5-7—12.
SECOND STAR – ARTEMI PANARIN, LW, NEW YORK RANGERS
Panarin finished second in the League with 4-4—8 in three contests to extend his season-opening point streak to five games (6-6—12) and propel the Rangers (4-0-1, 9 points) to a perfect week. Panarin recorded three helpers, his 37th career three-assist performance and 27th since joining New York in 2019-20, in a 4-1 triumph over the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 14. He then became the first player in Rangers history to begin a season with four consecutive multi-point games, notching 3-1—4 (highlighted by his eighth career hat trick) in a 5-2 victory against the Red Wings Oct. 17. Panarin potted another goal in a 4-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs Oct. 19 to maintain his early position atop the 2024-25 Art Ross Trophy race (6-6—12 in 5 GP). The 32-year-old Panarin, who set a career high and ranked fourth in the League with 49-71—120 in 2023-24 (82 GP), places fifth in the NHL with 271-522—793 in 677 games since making his debut in 2015-16.
THIRD STAR – FILIP GUSTAVSSON, G, MINNESOTA WILD
Gustavsson became the 15th goaltender in NHL history to score a goal – and the third to do so on the power play – as he went 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .962 save percentage to guide the Wild (3-0-2, 8 points) to a pair of wins. He turned aside 27 of 28 shots before becoming the first goaltender in franchise history to register a goal as part of a 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues Oct. 15. Gustavsson then made 23 saves on 24 shots, coming 1:25 shy of a shutout, in a 3-1 triumph against the Columbus Blue Jackets Oct. 19. The 26-year-old Gustavsson, who improved to 3-0-1 through four games in 2024-25, places among the early season League leaders (minimum: 3 GP) in goals-against average (4th; 1.49), save percentage (4th; .950) and wins (t-4th; 3). He owns a 55-40-15 record in 115 career NHL appearances (2.68 GAA, .913 SV%, 6 SO).