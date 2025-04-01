Perreault expected to debut with Rangers in heat of playoff race

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- One of the first to reach out to Gabe Perreault after the 19-year-old forward signed with the New York Rangers on Monday was the only player on the team who has walked in his shoes.

Chris Kreider, like Perreault, played at Boston College. Like Perreault, Kreider was selected by the Rangers in the first round of the NHL Draft; Kreider chosen No. 19 in 2009, and Perreault No. 23 in 2023. Like Perreault, Kreider went to the NHL after playing in the NCAA Tournament.

Perreault is expected to make his NHL debut for the Rangers against the Minnesota Wild at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, MSGSN). He played his last college hockey game Sunday, a 3-1 loss to the University of Denver in the NCAA regional final.

Kreider, 33, debuted in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Ottawa Senators on April 16, 2012, nine days after winning the NCAA championship and six after signing his first professional contract.

He didn't play in Games 1 and 2 but was practicing.

"I remember it being a bit of a whirlwind," Kreider said. "One minute you're pretty familiar with your surroundings playing college hockey, and then 24 hours later you're in an NHL practice. I think it's a lot of fun, honestly. That's what I remember the most about it; how fun it was and how great the guys were. We've got a really good group here, super welcoming and super helpful. Hopefully he can slow down and enjoy it."

Perreault is in that whirlwind, but like Kreider 13 years ago, he arrives in New York at a critical time.

For Kreider, it was days before the Stanley Cup Playoffs began. Once he was inserted into the lineup for Game 3 against Ottawa, he was a regular, playing 18 games before the Rangers were eliminated by the New Jersey Devils in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final.

For Perreault, it's with the Rangers in a race for a playoff berth. They entered Tuesday on the outside, tied in points with the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card from the East but with one more game played. Montreal plays its game in hand against the Florida Panthers at Bell Centre in Montreal on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS).

"It's been pretty awesome," Perreault said of the start to his week. "Obviously, a tough ending at school, but super exciting to be here. It's been a crazy couple of days, but super excited to help these guys."

He should have an opportunity.

In his first practice Tuesday, Perreault skated on a line with J.T. Miller and Alexis Lafreniere and rotated with Will Cuylle on the second power-play unit.