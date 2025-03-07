Penguins at Golden Knights projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom
Bokondji Imama -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte
Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ryan Graves
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: None
Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Reilly Smith -- Nicolas Roy -- Cole Schwindt
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
The Penguins held an optional morning skate Friday. … Novak is set to make his Pittsburgh debut being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... The Penguins traded defenseman Luke Schenn to the Winnipeg Jets and forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Smith, a forward, will make his Golden Knights return after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Schwindt will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Olofsson, a forward, did not skate Friday and is day to day.