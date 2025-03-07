Penguins at Golden Knights projected lineups

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak -- Evgeni Malkin -- Philip Tomasino

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Emil Bemstrom

Bokondji Imama -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Vladislav Kolyachonok – Ryan Graves

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: P.O Joseph (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Reilly Smith -- Nicolas Roy -- Cole Schwindt

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Victor Olofsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Friday. … Novak is set to make his Pittsburgh debut being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. ... The Penguins traded defenseman Luke Schenn to the Winnipeg Jets and forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Washington Capitals on Friday. ... Smith, a forward, will make his Golden Knights return after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Thursday. … Schwindt will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Olofsson, a forward, did not skate Friday and is day to day.