Penguins cognizant of expectations, not ready to close chapter on era

Pittsburgh still relying on core of Crosby, Malkin, Letang after missing playoffs past 2 seasons

pens_100724

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Kyle Dubas understands expectations for the Pittsburgh Penguins have lowered.

“We aren’t favored by anybody to accomplish anything,” the Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager said on Monday. “That’s not to build a narrative. That’s just a simple fact. We’ve missed the playoffs the last two seasons here (after making it the previous 16). As a result, I think that sets the external expectation for the season.

“But I think that everyone in the building knows that the season is going to be hard. We don’t come in with any preconceived notions any more that we’re going to walk in and be a favorite or we’re going to walk in and strike fear into anybody.”

And what about if the Penguins fail to qualify for the playoffs for the third straight season?

“It will lead to a story that will slowly draw this era of the Penguins to a close,” Dubas said.

But that story isn’t complete yet.

Instead, the next chapter is set to begin on Wednesday, when Pittsburgh opens the regular season against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).

“This chapter represents our chance to change the story,” Dubas said.

By design, the Penguins still revolve around their core of centers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and defenseman Kris Letang. Defenseman Erik Karlsson, who is entering his second season with Pittsburgh, is also now considered a member of that core.

As such, Dubas said it would be “foolish” to go into a full rebuild with those four.

Crosby led the Penguins last season in goals (42), assists (52) and points (94). Malkin was second with 67 points (27 goals, 40 assists), Karlsson was tied for third with Bryan Rust with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists), and Letang was sixth with 51 points (10 goals, 41 assists).

Instead, the goal is to surround those veterans with some youth.

That started on March 7, when Pittsburgh traded forward Jake Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith to the Carolina Hurricanes. Along with 29-year-old forward Michael Bunting, the Penguins received forward prospects Vasily Ponomarev, Ville Koivunen and Cruz Lucius, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which they used to select defenseman Harrison Brunicke.

Pittsburgh also traded Brayden Yager to the Winnipeg Jets for fellow forward prospect Rutger McGroarty on Aug. 22. On Monday, the Penguins announced that McGroarty, 20, had made the opening night roster.

“I think that those guys (Crosby, Malkin, Letang, Karlsson) provide such a great example for those young players,” Dubas said. “Here, we have those players here. I’ve learned in the past how important it is to have those guys.”

At the same time, though, Dubas knows that Crosby, Malkin, Letang and others won't be around forever and that it's necessary to start building for what’s to come after they're gone.

Malkin is 38 years old. Crosby, who signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract with the Penguins on Sept. 16, is 37. So is Letang. Karlsson is 34.

Those four have said they still intend to compete. However, what designates a positive season in Pittsburgh might not be as simple as before.

“We could have a great season where tons of our players develop, we have injuries, different things happen, and I would define it as a success if we’re taking steps in the right direction,” Dubas said. “I believe we can make it a successful season and be a playoff team as well.”

Related Content

Karlsson 'good enough' to play in Penguins season opener vs. Rangers

Malkin embraces age, aims to do ‘a little bit more’ as leader for Penguins

Penguins seek urgency, fast start for return to playoffs with older core

Crosby cements Penguins legacy with team-friendly contract

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Celebrini practices, set for Sharks debut after lower-body injury

Swayman could start in goal for Bruins in season opener against Panthers

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Wallstedt signs 2-year, $4.4 million contract with Wild

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Pacioretty signs 1-year contract with Maple Leafs

Utah players, fans ‘fired up’ for Hockey Club’s inaugural game 

18 games to be nationally televised this week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 7

NHL Network set to air new-look schedule

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Color of Hockey: Winter sports mural at Maryland rink highlights diversity

Campbell ready to make history with Kraken as 1st woman to coach in NHL

Zizing 'Em Up: 4 Nations fever hitting NHL

Trophy Tracker: McDavid of Oilers preseason choice for Hart Trophy as League MVP

NHL Top Players: Nos. 10-1

Hoglander signs 3-year, $9 million contract with Canucks