Forsberg, Predators top Penguins in OT for 6th straight victory

Wins it at 14 seconds, McCarron scores twice; Malkin, Rust each has goal for Pittsburgh

Recap: Penguins at Predators 11.28.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg scored 14 seconds into overtime to give the Nashville Predators their sixth straight win, 3-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Forsberg entered the zone on a breakaway and scored his on a wrist shot. He also had an assist.

Michael McCarron scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators (11-10-0), who led 2-0 entering the second period.

Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin each scored for the Penguins (10-10-1), who have lost three of four. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

McCarron gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 10:20 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Tyson Barrie. Gustav Nyquist had the secondary assist to extend his point streak to nine games (two goals, nine assists).

McCarron made it 2-0 at 18:38 on a loose puck in front of the net on a delayed penalty. Philip Tomasino attempted a centering pass that was deflected, and McCarron got the rebound for his second goal of the game.

Malkin cut it to 2-1 at 5:49 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot on the rush off Reilly Smith’s drop pass to the left circle.

Rust tied it 2-2 at 2:26 of the third period on a wrist shot that banked in off of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Rust returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a lower-body injury.

Latest News

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets game recap November 28

Oettinger makes 27 saves, Stars shut out Jets
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Wild top Blues in 1st game under Hynes, end losing streak at 7
Carolina Hurricanes Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 28

Bunting boosts Hurricanes to win against Flyers
Florida Panthers Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 28

Woll, Maple Leafs defeat Panthers in 6-round shootout
New York Islanders New Jersey Devils game recap November 28

Lazar scores with 23 seconds left, Devils rally past Islanders 
NHL fantasy hockey spin Detroit Red Wings sign Patrick Kane

Fantasy spin: Red Wings sign Patrick Kane
Anthony Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks

Beauvillier traded to Blackhawks by Canucks
Perry on waivers, Blackhawks to terminate contract

Perry placed on waivers, to have contract terminated by Blackhawks
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Patrick Kane signs one year contract with Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane signs 1-year, $2.75 million contract with Red Wings
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
NHL Buzz news and notes November 28

NHL Buzz: Larkin expected to miss 2 games for Red Wings
Fox expected to return for Rangers against Red Wings

Fox expected to return for Rangers against Red Wings after missing 10 games
Hynes to coach first game with Minnesota after Evason fired

Hynes to coach 1st game with Wild after Evason fired
Senators Zack MacEwen fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

MacEwen fined maximum for actions in Senators game
NHL betting odds for November 28, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 28
McDavid Edmonton looking forward to measuring game against Vegas 

McDavid, Oilers primed for 'measuring game' against Golden Knights