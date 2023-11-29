Forsberg, Predators top Penguins in OT for 6th straight victory

Forsberg entered the zone on a breakaway and scored his on a wrist shot. He also had an assist.

Michael McCarron scored twice, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves for the Predators (11-10-0), who led 2-0 entering the second period.

Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin each scored for the Penguins (10-10-1), who have lost three of four. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves.

McCarron gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 10:20 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Tyson Barrie. Gustav Nyquist had the secondary assist to extend his point streak to nine games (two goals, nine assists).

McCarron made it 2-0 at 18:38 on a loose puck in front of the net on a delayed penalty. Philip Tomasino attempted a centering pass that was deflected, and McCarron got the rebound for his second goal of the game.

Malkin cut it to 2-1 at 5:49 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot on the rush off Reilly Smith’s drop pass to the left circle.

Rust tied it 2-2 at 2:26 of the third period on a wrist shot that banked in off of Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. Rust returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a lower-body injury.