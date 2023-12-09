Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins

Bobrovsky makes 26 saves; Pittsburgh drops 4th in row

Recap: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Florida Panthers 12.8.23

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Eetu Luostarinen scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves to help the Florida Panthers to a 3-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

Luostarinen put Florida in front at 6:10 on a rebound of Evan Rodrigues’ shot to make it 2-1.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored, and Anton Lundell had two assists for the Panthers (16-8-2), who wrapped up a three-game homestand (2-1-0).

“We kept going at it, kept it simple,” Ekman-Larsson said. “We were connected as a team in the third and, sometimes that is enough for one period. We’ll take it. [Bobrovsky] is a good goalie and is going to be there every time. He kept us in it in the first two periods, then made some key saves at the end.”

PIT@FLA: Luostarinen buries it to grab the lead

Reilly Smith ended a 15-game goal drought for the Penguins (11-12-3), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2) and five of six (1-2-3). Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

Pittsburgh went 0-for-3 on the power play, including one with 2:39 remaining after Lundell was called for tripping. It hasn’t scored with the man-advantage since Nov. 11 (37 opportunities).

“I thought late in the game, it was good,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “We had a couple of good looks around the net, so hopefully we can build off that.

“… We gave ourselves a chance, and you’ve got to do that every night. It doesn’t guarantee anything, but I thought we gave ourselves a chance and we’ll try to keep getting better here.”

Smith gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 8:05 of the second period when he cut to the net and scored on a backhand after a pass from Evgeni Malkin. It was his first goal since Nov. 4.

Ekman-Larsson tied it 1-1 at 17:02, poking in a rebound in front for his seventh goal of the season.

PIT@FLA: Ekman-Larsson tips it in to even score

Bobrovsky made 10 saves in the second, including a pad stop against Jake Guentzel on a breakaway at 5:09.

“He was the difference,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “… It is a hard thing in the NHL to not be playing the game you want to be and be able to right it. “The first period was closer than I would want. … I didn’t care for our second period. We got very happy in the up-and-down, and that’s not a good recipe. But I think we fixed it.”

Aleksander Barkov scored an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Bobrovsky has won each of his past four starts and has a .941 save percentage over that span.

“Pittsburgh is very skillful; they have lots of skill up front and a lot of big names,” Bobrovsky said. “It was fun, it was a challenge. It wasn’t easy for us, but we stuck together. We chipped away and found a way to get two points against a really good team.”

The Penguins also lost 3-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. They’ve scored once in each of their past three games.

“I thought we were good, played a hard game, were all over the ice and defended well,” Jarry said. “Obviously, that’s not the outcome that we wanted, but it is what the score ended up. I thought we competed. It was a good game. We need to keep that going.”

NOTES: Ekman-Larsson’s seven goals are tied with Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) for second in the NHL among defensemen; Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) leads with nine. Ekman-Larsson scored twice in 54 games for the Canucks last season. … Lundell was plus-3, had five shots on goal and won five of eight face-offs (62.5 percent) in 16:35 of ice time. … Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust did not play because of an upper-body injury. He missed the third period Wednesday.

Panthers honor Patric Hornqvist career

Hornqvist honored by Panthers, drops puck before game vs. Penguins

