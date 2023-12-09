Luostarinen breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Penguins

Bobrovsky made 10 saves in the second, including a pad stop against Jake Guentzel on a breakaway at 5:09.

“He was the difference,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “… It is a hard thing in the NHL to not be playing the game you want to be and be able to right it. “The first period was closer than I would want. … I didn’t care for our second period. We got very happy in the up-and-down, and that’s not a good recipe. But I think we fixed it.”

Aleksander Barkov scored an empty-net goal with 27 seconds left for the 3-1 final.

Bobrovsky has won each of his past four starts and has a .941 save percentage over that span.

“Pittsburgh is very skillful; they have lots of skill up front and a lot of big names,” Bobrovsky said. “It was fun, it was a challenge. It wasn’t easy for us, but we stuck together. We chipped away and found a way to get two points against a really good team.”

The Penguins also lost 3-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday. They’ve scored once in each of their past three games.

“I thought we were good, played a hard game, were all over the ice and defended well,” Jarry said. “Obviously, that’s not the outcome that we wanted, but it is what the score ended up. I thought we competed. It was a good game. We need to keep that going.”

NOTES: Ekman-Larsson’s seven goals are tied with Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) and Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) for second in the NHL among defensemen; Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) leads with nine. Ekman-Larsson scored twice in 54 games for the Canucks last season. … Lundell was plus-3, had five shots on goal and won five of eight face-offs (62.5 percent) in 16:35 of ice time. … Pittsburgh forward Bryan Rust did not play because of an upper-body injury. He missed the third period Wednesday.