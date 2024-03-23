Benn scores 2, Stars defeat Penguins for 3rd straight win

Robertson has 2 assists for Dallas; Bunting has goal, assist for Pittsburgh

PIT@DAL: Benn extends lead with back-to-back goals

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Recap: Pittsburgh Penguins @ Dallas Stars 3.22.24

DALLAS -- Jamie Benn scored twice in a 1:17 span in the second period to help the Dallas Stars defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 at American Airlines Center on Friday.

Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 5:52 in the second period on the power play on a shot from inside the left face-off circle. He extended the lead to 3-1 at 7:09 when his shot banked in off the inside pad of Jarry.

It was his first multi-goal game of the season and extended his goal streak to three games.

Jason Robertson had two assists and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves for Dallas (43-19-9), which has won three straight and eight of 10.

Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and Evgeni Malkin had two assists for Pittsburgh (30-30-9), which is 3-6-1 in its past 10 games. Tristan Jarry allowed four goals on 20 shots before being replaced with Alex Nedeljkovic, who made three saves.

Bunting gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 2:45 in the first period on a wraparound from the right post.

Joe Pavelski tied it 1-1 at 7:16 when his rebound attempt deflected in off of Pittsburgh defenseman Marcus Pettersson from the top of the crease.

After Benn’s two goals, Sam Steel gave Dallas a 4-1 lead at 4:37 in the third period on a shot from the high slot.

Rickard Rakell cut the lead to 4-2 at 11:03 when Malkin found him from behind the net at the top of the crease.

