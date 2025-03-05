Lehkonen scores twice, Avalanche top Penguins for 3rd straight win

Casey Mittelstadt broke a tie on the power play with 4:09 remaining in the third period, and Nathan MacKinnon had two assists for the Avalanche (36-24-2), who have won three straight and seven of 10. Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves.

“Oh man, we did not move the puck at all tonight,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “So, turnovers after turnovers to scoring chances against. It was ugly. We had some guys play really hard in some areas to try and cover up some of those mistakes, but we beat up the puck pretty bad tonight, like the worst I've seen for a while.”

Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins (24-30-10), who have lost three in a row and seven of eight (1-6-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

“I loved our team game,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I thought the guys played hard tonight. There was structure; there was a collective effort in all three zones. I thought it was a good hockey game for 56 minutes. It's unfortunate it came down to an unfortunate penalty late in the game.”