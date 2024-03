Penguins at Avalanche 

PENGUINS (30-30-9) at AVALANCHE (45-20-5)

2 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Drew O'Connor -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Noel Acciari -- Emil Bemstrom

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Jack St. Ivany

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Graves

Injured: Matt Nieto (knee surgery), Jansen Harkins (hand surgery), Jeff Carter (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Artturi Lehkonen -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Jonathan Drouin

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Zach Parise

Brandon Duhaime-- Yakov Trenin -- Andrew Cogliano

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Jack Johnson -- Sean Walker

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Caleb Jones, Joel Kiviranta

Injured: None

Status report

Graves, a defenseman, remains with his family in Pittsburgh awaiting the birth of his first child. ... Nedeljkovic made three saves in relief of Jarry in a 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Friday. ... Georgiev has started five of the past seven games, including making 23 saves in a 6-1 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.