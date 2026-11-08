Penguins at Ducks projected lineups

PENGUINS (6-9-2) at DUCKS (9-7-1)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs
Sergei Murashov
Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov, Andrei Kuzmenko
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield
Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke
Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo
Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko
Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson
Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren
Ville Husso
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Frank Vatrano, Lukas Dostal
Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Husso could start after relieving Dostal following the first period at the Calgary Flames on Friday and stopping all 10 shots in the 5-3 come-from-behind victory. ... Silovs is expected to start after Murashov made 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.