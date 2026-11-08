Penguins at Ducks projected lineups

PENGUINS (6-9-2) at DUCKS (9-7-1)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, SN-PIT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Ville Koivunen -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Nick Robertson

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Arturs Silovs

Sergei Murashov

Scratched: Jake Livanavage, Ilya Solovyov, Andrei Kuzmenko

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Judd Caulfield

Cutter Gauthier -- Mikael Granlund -- Beckett Sennecke

Nico Myatovic -- Tim Washe -- Sam Colangelo

Jeff Malott -- Roger McQueen -- Nikita Nesterenko

Jackson LaCombe -- Drew Helleson

Travis Mitchell -- Tristan Luneau

Pavel Mintyukov -- Noah Warren

Ville Husso

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Tyson Hinds, Frank Vatrano, Lukas Dostal

Injured: A.J. Greer (upper body), Ian Moore (lower body), Ryan Poehling (MCL), Troy Terry (hip)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Husso could start after relieving Dostal following the first period at the Calgary Flames on Friday and stopping all 10 shots in the 5-3 come-from-behind victory. ... Silovs is expected to start after Murashov made 26 saves in a 5-2 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.