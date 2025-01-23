Penguins at Ducks projected lineups

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Drew O'Connor -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

Rakell will return to the lineup after missing a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday because of personal reasons. He will replace Nieto, a forward. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Lundestrom will return after missing a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday. He will replace Nesterenko, a forward, in the lineup.