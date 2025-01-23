Penguins at Ducks projected lineups
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Anthony Beauvillier -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Drew O'Connor -- Noel Acciari -- Blake Lizotte
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Isac Lundestrom -- Jansen Harkins -- Brett Leason
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
Rakell will return to the lineup after missing a 5-1 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Monday because of personal reasons. He will replace Nieto, a forward. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate. ... Lundestrom will return after missing a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury sustained during a 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday. He will replace Nesterenko, a forward, in the lineup.