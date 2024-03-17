Flyers not interested in moral victories entering ‘tough stretch’

BOSTON -- Sure, it’s great that the Philadelphia Flyers played well at times against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday. Sure, it’s great that for 40 minutes they played even against the team that has the most points in the NHL (95). Sure, it’s great that they made a furious three-goal comeback that ended one goal short that had the Bruins sweating until the final seconds ticked down.

But it’s not enough.

“We’ve got to be really careful with the moral victories here,” Flyers coach John Tortorella cautioned after the 6-5 loss. “I appreciate how hard we worked and kept on playing. We’ve got to be really careful. We’ve got to find a way to get points. Certainly not enough guys going consistently. Important guys, consistently. So, we move by it and get ready for Toronto.”

The Flyers are in the midst of a punishing stretch, having lost 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday before falling to the Bruins on Saturday. From here, they move on to a 10-day odyssey that includes games against the Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN4, TVAS), followed by games against the Carolina Hurricanes, Bruins, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, all teams with championship aspirations.

And it’s not like the Flyers have much cushion. Despite the New York Islanders losing their past three, including 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Philadelphia has not been able to capitalize. It leads the Islanders and Washington Capitals by three points for third place in the Metropolitan Division, with New York and Washington each having two games in hand. The Capitals gained ground with a 2-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

But Tortorella said that can’t be the Flyers’ focus.

“We’re just going to get ready to play our games and try to find a way to get points,” said Tortorella, who returned Saturday from a two-game suspension for unprofessional conduct. “That’s the only way you can stay in the hunt. So, we can’t be concerned about the other stuff going on with other teams. We have to be concerned about our club.”