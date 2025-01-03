Golden Knights score 4 straight, stay hot with win against Flyers

Pavel Dorofeyev and Nicolas Hague also scored, and Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin each had two assists for Vegas (26-9-3), which has won seven of eight. Ilya Samsonov made 23 saves.

“Our details and our stopping and starting slot battle weren't good enough in the first period,” Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’re also at the point of the year where we are in the standings, some teams are looking at us and saying, ‘Hey, we're going into their building, we better be ready to play.’ I assume some teams are saying that.

“We have to own that. We've earned that respect around the League, but you've got to be prepared every night. You're not going to get too many easy passes, so that's what I feel has happened a little bit, and we weren't ready to start.”