Kraken defeat Flyers in OT, extend point streak to 8

Vince Dunn tied it early in the third period, and Bjorkstrand had two assists for the Kraken (14-14-9), who have won four straight and are 6-0-2 during their point streak. Joey Daccord made 27 saves.

It was Seattle’s last game before facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday (3 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"We've been in some low-scoring games,” Daccord said. “I think we're confident in our structure, and we have a blueprint for how we need to win games. And I think when we stick to that, and we have a full group committed to the team and in the structure that we've set up in our game plan, good things happen.”

Travis Konecny scored a short-handed goal for the Flyers (19-11-5), who have earned at least one point in 12 of their past 13 games (8-1-4). Hart made 27 saves.

"In overtime, they get the bounce, but overall, it was a good effort,” Konecny said. “We’ll take the point. It’s a tough way to come in back to back after the [holiday] break, so we’ll take it and move on."