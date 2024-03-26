Flyers at Rangers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (36-27-9) at RANGERS (47-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Zac Jones -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Brandon Scanlin -- Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick 

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body), Erik Gustafsson (upper body)

Status report

Drysdale and Seeler, each a defenseman, participated with the full group during the Flyers morning skate Tuesday, but neither will not play; Drysdale will miss his 14th straight game and Seeler will miss his 10th in a row. ... Ersson will make his fourth start in five games. ... Scanlin will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson, a defenseman injured in overtime during a 4-3 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start for the sixth time in eight games.

Latest News

Annunen signs 2-year contract with Avalanche

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Capitals host Red Wings in battle for playoff spot in Eastern Conference

Jets coach Bowness set to return against Oilers

NHL Buzz: Barkov, Forsling to return for Panthers against Bruins

Guentzel preparing for emotional return to Pittsburgh with Hurricanes

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 26

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Rangers among 4 in Eastern Conference who can clinch

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for March 26

Kopitar, Kings hold off Canucks for 4th straight win

Marchessault scores in OT, lifts Golden Knights past Blues

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Guenther talks development with Coyotes in Q&A with NHL.com

State Your Case: Building team around Matthews or Jack Hughes

Leddy celebrates 1,000th NHL game with Blues in home state of Minnesota

NHL Buzz: Doan could make NHL debut with Coyotes on Tuesday

St. Louis to return for Canadiens against Avalanche