Flyers at Rangers

FLYERS (36-27-9) at RANGERS (47-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Johansen
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe
Zac Jones -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider
Brandon Scanlin -- Chad Ruhwedel
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body), Erik Gustafsson (upper body)
Status report
Drysdale and Seeler, each a defenseman, participated with the full group during the Flyers morning skate Tuesday, but neither will not play; Drysdale will miss his 14th straight game and Seeler will miss his 10th in a row. ... Ersson will make his fourth start in five games. ... Scanlin will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson, a defenseman injured in overtime during a 4-3 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start for the sixth time in eight games.