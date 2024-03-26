Flyers at Rangers

FLYERS (36-27-9) at RANGERS (47-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Noah Cates -- Sean Couturier -- Olle Lycksell

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Adam Ginning -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Marc Staal, Nicolas Deslauriers, Ryan Johansen

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (upper body), Nick Seeler (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Matt Rempe

Zac Jones -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Braden Schneider

Brandon Scanlin -- Chad Ruhwedel

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Jacob Trouba (lower body), Ryan Lindgren (lower body), Erik Gustafsson (upper body)

Status report

Drysdale and Seeler, each a defenseman, participated with the full group during the Flyers morning skate Tuesday, but neither will not play; Drysdale will miss his 14th straight game and Seeler will miss his 10th in a row. ... Ersson will make his fourth start in five games. ... Scanlin will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson, a defenseman injured in overtime during a 4-3 shootout win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. ... Shesterkin will start for the sixth time in eight games.