Predators recover, defeat Flyers in OT on Forsberg goal

Forsberg took a wrist shot from the left circle, then poked the puck into the net from behind Flyers goalie Samuel Errson.

Forsberg also had an assist for the Predators (16-13-0), who have won two consecutive games and five of six. They are 11-3-0 in their past 14 games.

Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (15-10-3), who had a four-game winning streak ended. Ersson made 18 saves.

Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers to tie the game 2-2 at 6:49 of the third period on a rebound on the rush. Travis Konecny took the original shot that got blocked, and Sanheim got to the rebound for his fourth goal.

Gustav Nyquist gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:42 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Alexandre Carrier.

Michael McCarron gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 3:05 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot on a delayed penalty. Luke Schenn’s point shot was deflected, and McCarron got to the loose puck and beat Ersson above the shoulder on the blocker side.

Couturier scored for the Flyers to make it 2-1 at 19:36 of the second period on a pass from Joel Farabee. Couturier dragged the puck around Saros’ left pad on the rush and scored his seventh goal.