Predators recover, defeat Flyers in OT on Forsberg goal

Nashville has won 5 of 6, ends Philadelphia’s 4-game winning streak

Recap: Flyers @ Predators 12.12.23

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg scored 18 seconds into overtime and Juuse Saros made 38 saves in a 3-2 win for the Nashville Predators against the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Forsberg took a wrist shot from the left circle, then poked the puck into the net from behind Flyers goalie Samuel Errson.

Forsberg also had an assist for the Predators (16-13-0), who have won two consecutive games and five of six. They are 11-3-0 in their past 14 games.

Sean Couturier had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (15-10-3), who had a four-game winning streak ended. Ersson made 18 saves.

Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers to tie the game 2-2 at 6:49 of the third period on a rebound on the rush. Travis Konecny took the original shot that got blocked, and Sanheim got to the rebound for his fourth goal.

Gustav Nyquist gave the Predators a 1-0 lead at 9:42 of the first period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Alexandre Carrier.

Michael McCarron gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 3:05 of the second period on a wrist shot from the slot on a delayed penalty. Luke Schenn’s point shot was deflected, and McCarron got to the loose puck and beat Ersson above the shoulder on the blocker side.

Couturier scored for the Flyers to make it 2-1 at 19:36 of the second period on a pass from Joel Farabee. Couturier dragged the puck around Saros’ left pad on the rush and scored his seventh goal.

Latest News

Smith leads USA selection camp roster for 2024 WJC

Smith leads United States selection camp roster for 2024 World Junior Championship
Van Riemsdyk contributing to Boston ahead of game at New Jersey

Van Riemsdyk homecoming highlighted by mother's birthday ahead of Bruins playing Devils
NHL Fan Mailbag December 13

Mailbag: Capitals, Devils struggles; Rangers depth 
Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues game recap December 12

Red Wings end 3-game skid with win against Blues
Gary Bettman talks arenas expansion tournaments on ESPN SportsCenter

Bettman talks Stadium Series concert, international play on ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Rangers game recap December 12

Matthews has 4 points, Maple Leafs score 7 in win against Rangers
Carolina Hurricanes Ottawa Senators game recap December 12

Aho has 3 points, Hurricanes defeat Senators to end 4-game skid
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 12

NHL Buzz: Connor out at least 2 games, being evaluated by Jets
Arizona Coyotes Pittsburgh Penguins game recap December 12

Carter scores twice, Penguins hand Coyotes 4th straight loss
Logan Cooley takes opening face off against Sidney Crosby

Cooley takes opening face off against Crosby, receives warm welcome in hometown
Pittsburgh Penguins introduce Gram Zam event

Penguins introduce fun 'Gram Zam' event at intermission
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
NHL All-Star Skills competition to feature new format

2024 NHL All-Star Skills to feature 8 events, $1 million prize
San Jose Sharks Logan Couture injury status update

Couture of Sharks improving from injury, feared career was over
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' set to premiere on TNT, MAX

'Road to the NHL Winter Classic' set to premiere on TNT, MAX
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 12

NHL On Tap: Kane leads short-handed Red Wings against Blues