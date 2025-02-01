Flyers at Avalanche projected lineups

FLYERS (23-24-6) at AVALANCHE (30-21-2)
3 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, ALT, SN1
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Anthony Richard -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, Aleksei Kolosov
Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen
Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Tippett, a forward, traveled with the team but isn't expected to play Sunday. … Forwards Kuzmenko and Pelletier, each acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, still need to clear immigration and aren't expected to be available Sunday. … Andrae, a defenseman, and Gaucher, a forward, were each recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kolosov, a goaltender, was recalled on Friday, and defenseman Adam Ginning was assigned there on Friday.