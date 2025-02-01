Flyers at Avalanche projected lineups

FLYERS (23-24-6) at AVALANCHE (30-21-2)

3 p.m. ET; NBCSP+, ALT, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Anthony Richard -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton -- Rodrigo Abols -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Jacob Gaucher -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Andrei Kuzmenko, Jakob Pelletier, Aleksei Kolosov

Injured: Ryan Poehling (upper body), Egor Zamula (upper body), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Juuso Parssinen

Miles Wood -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O'Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Tippett, a forward, traveled with the team but isn't expected to play Sunday. … Forwards Kuzmenko and Pelletier, each acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Thursday, still need to clear immigration and aren't expected to be available Sunday. … Andrae, a defenseman, and Gaucher, a forward, were each recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Kolosov, a goaltender, was recalled on Friday, and defenseman Adam Ginning was assigned there on Friday.