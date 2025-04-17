Flyers at Sabres projected lineups

FLYERS (33-38-10) at SABRES (35-39-7)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Devin Kaplan -- Garnett Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Karsen Dorwart
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn – Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: None
Injured: Beck Malenstyn (undisclosed), Owen Power (lower body), Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)
Status report
Kaplan will make his NHL debut. ... The Sabres are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Malenstyn, a forward, will miss his second straight game.