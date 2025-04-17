Flyers at Sabres projected lineups

FLYERS (33-38-10) at SABRES (35-39-7)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG-B

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Devin Kaplan -- Garnett Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Karsen Dorwart

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn – Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

Jacob Bryson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: None

Injured: Beck Malenstyn (undisclosed), Owen Power (lower body), Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Status report

Kaplan will make his NHL debut. ... The Sabres are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Malenstyn, a forward, will miss his second straight game.