Flyers at Bruins

FLYERS (34-25-8) at BRUINS (39-14-15)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Marc Staal -- Ronnie Attard
Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson
Felix Sandstrom
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Bobby Brink
Injured: Ryan Johansen (hip)
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James Van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko
Injured: None
Status report
Deslauriers and Atkinson each participated in line rushes during the Flyers morning skate Saturday and are expected to replace forwards Gurianov and Brink in the lineup. ... Sandstrom will start after making 12 saves in relief of Ersson in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Van Riemsdyk and Grzelcyk each is expected to return after missing a 2-1 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, each because of illness. ... Lauko, a forward, is expected to be scratched. ... Grzelcyk returned to his normal spot on the top defense pair with McAvoy during the morning skate. ... Swayman and Ullmark will alternate starts for the 13th straight game.