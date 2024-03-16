Flyers at Bruins

FLYERS (34-25-8) at BRUINS (39-14-15)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, NESN

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal -- Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula -- Erik Johnson

Felix Sandstrom

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Denis Gurianov, Bobby Brink

Injured: Ryan Johansen (hip)

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James Van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Mason Lohrei, Kevin Shattenkirk, Jakub Lauko

Injured: None

Status report

Deslauriers and Atkinson each participated in line rushes during the Flyers morning skate Saturday and are expected to replace forwards Gurianov and Brink in the lineup. ... Sandstrom will start after making 12 saves in relief of Ersson in a 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Van Riemsdyk and Grzelcyk each is expected to return after missing a 2-1 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, each because of illness. ... Lauko, a forward, is expected to be scratched. ... Grzelcyk returned to his normal spot on the top defense pair with McAvoy during the morning skate. ... Swayman and Ullmark will alternate starts for the 13th straight game.