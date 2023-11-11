Carlsson gets 1st NHL hat trick in Ducks loss to Flyers

Carlsson became the youngest player in Ducks history (18) to score two goals in a game and only the 19th player in NHL history to record a hat trick under 19 years old.

Owen Tippett scored twice, Travis Sanheim had a goal and two assists, and the Flyers (6-7-1) won for the second time in their past seven games. Samuel Ersson made 35 saves.

Alex Killorn had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 30 saves for the Ducks (7-6-0), who have dropped two straight following a six-game winning streak.

Sean Couturier put Philadelphia ahead 1-0 at 4:57 of the first period, converting the rebound of Egor Zamula’s shot after it hit off Cam Atkinson in front.

Atkinson made it 2-0 at 12:31, redirecting Sanheim’s shot from the top of the crease.

Louie Belpedio beat Dostal over the glove from below the right circle after a short pass by Joel Farabee to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead 2:33 into the second period.

Carlsson cut it to 3-1 at 13:15 with a power-play wrist shot from the right circle.

Sanheim pushed the lead back to 4-1 at 7:39 of the third period, cutting across the crease and beating Dostal with a backhand.

Carlsson pulled Anaheim to 4-2 at 10:34, finishing a give-and-go pass from Killorn with a one-timer in the slot.

Tippett made it 5-2 at 13:07, skating past Frank Vatrano while dangling the puck behind the Ducks’ forward before beating Dostal from close range.

Carlsson finished Troy Terry’s cross-slot pass at 18:32 to cut it to 5-3 during a power play with Dostal pulled for an extra attacker.

Tippett scored into an empty net at 18:59 for the 6-3 final.